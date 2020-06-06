JERSEYVILLE — James R. White, 82, of Jerseyville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at home after a long battle with dementia.

James was born on Dec. 31, 1937 to Walter and Goldie (Jaynes) White in Jerseyville. After graduating from Jersey Community High School in 1955, he went on to join the US Navy.

In 1959, he met Margaret Rookhuyzen, and they wed in 1962, going on to have two children, Debra (White) Crisswell and Anissa (White) Lacy both of Jerseyville.

James spent 36 years at Olin Brass, retiring in Dec. 1999.

James spent his time bowling, fishing, attending auctions and running his antique store in Mineral Springs Mall. He loved spending time with his family and his dogs.

James is predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his sister, Dimple Mae (White) Burch of Jerseyville; his two daughters, Debra and Anissa; his grandchildren, Michael and Stefanie (Walker) Crisswell, Jr of Alton, Illinois, Justin and Jessika (Abbott) Crisswell of Godfrey, Illinois, aslo Alyssa and Ashley (Bell) Jones of Alton; along with three great grandchildren Dorian, Layla and Juliana Crisswell.

There will be a private family service with military honors to be held at Alexander Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in memory of James to Pound Pets, Inc. where his two rescue dogs, Socks and Susie were adopted.