James Wiseman
WOOD RIVER — James Douglas "J.D." Wiseman, 73, passed away peacefully at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his residence. Born in Alton Dec. 13, 1946, he was the son of James Alfred and Vivian (Douglas) Wiseman. He had worked as a boilermaker and a concrete mason out of International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 363 before retiring. On Aug. 13, 1987, in St. Louis, he married Roxann Stephens. She survives. Surviving also are sons, James Douglas Wiseman, of Wood River, Charles J. (Krista) Wiseman, of St. Peters, Missouri; daughter, Stormy (Troy) Sims, of Orange, Texas; six grandchildren; and, a great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Chuck Wiseman; and sister, Sandra Doerr. Cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled. Correspondences and condolences may be sent to his wife Roxann at P.O. Box 524, Wood River, Illinois, 62095. Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
