WORDEN — James Russell Yotter, 71, passed away at 1:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 24, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Harold and Pearlie Calvin of Alton, Illinois.

He married Ann Meletti on Sept. 5, 1969, in Alton, and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Jim was formerly employed as a brake mechanic at Midas and later was a truck driver for Hogan Trucking and North American Truck Lines. Jim enjoyed bowling, playing cards, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed fishing so much that he would often joke about just tying him to the boat so he could fish. He was known for making everyone laugh and his unmatched empathy and compassion. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.

In addition to his parents and his wife,survivors include a son, Jason James Yotter of Worden, Illinois; a daughter, Kristina O'Donnell of Jacksonville, North Carolina; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters; Barbara Harris of Alton, and Carla Calvin of Alton; many nieces and nephews; also other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steven who was 32 year old, from a drowning accident.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Military rites will be conducted at 1 p.m. by the Ritual Team of Post 1308 of Alton.

Memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.

