James Young
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DECATUR — James A. Young, 69, of Decatur formerly of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Prairie Creek Village in Decatur.

Jim was born August 19, 1950 in Taylorville, Illinois, the son of Lyle and Dorothy (Allen) Young. He was a longtime truck driver, member of the Open Door Fellowship Church in Alton, Illinois, and graduated from Blue Mound High School class of 1968. Jim loved to visit his friends at the Round Table restaurant in Godfrey, Illinois.

Jim is survived by his siblings Priscilla (Larry) Lobb of Hoopeston, Mary (Pete) Kinnamon of Lakeland, Florida, Margaret (Ray) Dyer of Kalispell, Montana, and Bill (Mindy) Young of Blue Mound; daughter Shilo (Reu) Shaw; grandson Wyatt Shaw of Reno, Nevada; and several nieces and nephews, including a special relationship with his poker buddies, nephews Kyle Young, Alex Young, and Ryan France of Blue Mound and Luke Young of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dawson & Wickoff - Blue Mound
566 North Railroad Avenue
Blue Mound, IL 62513
(217) 692-2145
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved