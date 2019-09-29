BRIGHTON — Jamie Lynn Edelen, 18, went to be with the Lord at 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Born Aug. 17, 2001 in Alton, she was the beloved daughter of Timothy and Jeanne (Manns) Edelen of Brighton. Jamie graduated from Southwestern High School in 2019. She was a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Club, and FFA. She played powder-puff football all four years, and lettered in track her junior year. Since graduating from high school she had been attending Lewis and Clark Community College. She enjoyed fishing, training dogs, bull riding and football.

Along with her parents, she is survived by a sister, Stacy Edelen of Brighton; a brother, Hunter Edelen of Brighton; and grandparents, Kenneth Edelen of Godfrey, Barb Edelen of Godfrey and Phyllis Manns of Bethalto. Also surviving are her aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by a grandpa, George Manns, and all of her great-grandparents, Robert and Laverna Wehrman, and Albert and Tillie Lane.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, the Rev. Charles Schwaab will officiate. Burial will be at Elsah Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.