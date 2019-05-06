Jan Schaefer

STAUNTON — Jan L. Schaefer, 68, of Staunton, Illinois, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, funeral service on Friday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for Neurological Research in Jan's memory, Zion Lutheran Church of Staunton, or to Adopt-A-Pet of Benld, Illinois.
