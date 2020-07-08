Jana McKinney

GODFREY — Jana Sue McKinney, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, July 6, 2020.

The adopted daughter of Mary L. and Sgt. Wallace L. Locke Sr., both deceased; Jana grew up with her late brother Wally Jr. in Wood River, Illinois, and attended Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville, Illinois, graduating in 1972.

On April 5, 1985 she married Michael D. McKinney Sr. in Wood River. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2018.

She was an avid collector, collecting coins, stamps, and at one point Pokémon cards. She used to trade cards with the neighborhood kids, earning her the nickname "the Pokémon lady."

She spent the latter years of her life getting to know her newfound biological family, adding another mother and six brothers into her family circle.

She surrounded herself with her loved ones and enjoyed life up until the end.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael D. (Idalia) McKinney and Samuel K. (Ashley) McKinney; and her two grandchildren, Zoe and Lianna McKinney.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. She will be buried at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery in Wilmington, North Carolina, next to her biological father.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.