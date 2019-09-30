STAUNTON — Jana Elaine (Ramsey) Heule Ziegler, 57, of Staunton, Illinois, formerly of Keokuk, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on Feb. 8, 1962 in Keokuk, the daughter of Marion Blaine and Joyce Beatrice (Davis) Ramsey.

She graduated from Keokuk Senior High School with the Class of 1980. On Aug. 15, 2010, Jana was united in marriage to Ronnie Ziegler in Litchfield, Illinois. He survives.

She is also survived by three sons, Joshua Heule (Johanna) and Jared Heule of Keokuk, and Jacob Heule of Fulton County, Missouri; one daughter, Cayla Heule (John) of Gilbert, Arizona; three step-children, Cassie Scroggins (Thomas) of Staunton, Cayla Burdell (Daniel) of Litchfield and Carlie Ballard (Chris) of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; two brothers, Daniel Ramsey of Mt. Sterling, Illinois and Chris Ramsey (Julie) of Keokuk; one sister, Linda Burdette (Mike) of Keokuk; nine grandchildren, Rachel Heule, Marcus Heule, Bailey Heule, Brooklyn Heule, MaKenna Davis, Emma White and Noah Walton all of Keokuk, Alyson Hamelton of Gilbert, and Britani Heule of Prairie Du Roacher, Illinois; five step-grand-children, Hazle and Cyan Burdell, Ella, Naven and Spencer Scroggins; niece and nephews, Jamie Hamelton (Terry), Jody Copper (Michelle), Jeffrey Coppler, Steve Burdette (Adrienne) and Aaron Burdette (Elizabeth). She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Debbie Adams; one grandson, Lucas Andrew Heule; her ex-husband, Mark Heule; grandparents, Marion and Della Ramsey and Hugh and Gladys Davis; one uncle Hughie Davis; and her in-laws, LeRoy and Barbara Ziegler.

Jana enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed her dogs, who were her faithful companions. Jana was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother and the best sister and aunt. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk with Pastor Derek Olsen officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 4-6 p.m. with the family meeting with friends at that time. Memorials may be made to the family.