JANE COLBERT

ALTON — Jane M. Colbert, 85, died at 7:41 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois. Born May 4, 1934 in Wood River, Illinois, she was the daughter of Anthony and Pauline (Princivalli) Stassi.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton and retired as a clerk from Thrifty Drug Store in upper Alton. On July 24, 1954 she married Robert Walton Colbert at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Wood River. He preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 1997.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Veto and two sisters, Sara and Antoinette.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com