EDWARDSVILLE — Jane Marie Stahlhut of Edwardsville, Illinois, age 77, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at 3:06 a.m. at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born Dec. 17, 1942 in Litchfield, Illinois, to the late Mr. & Mrs. Sherman Sharp. She married Gerald F. Stahlhut on Nov. 28, 1964 at Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter, Illinois, and he survives.

Jane was Co-Owner of Budget Printing in Edwardsville, Illinois. She was also a member of Worden United Methodist Church of Worden, Illinois.

What she loved most though was spending time with family, especially with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years; one Daughter, Jill (Frank) Dickerson of Worden; two grandchildren, Emily and Joseph Dickerson; one sister, Beverly (Leroy) Renken of Hamel, Illinois; one Brother, John (Carole) Sharp of Staunton, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private Graveside Services will be held Friday, April 10, Worden City Cemetery. Pastor Sue Busler will be officiating.

Interment at Worden City Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Worden United Methodist Church of Worden.

Williamson Funeral Home, Worden, is in charge of arrangements.

