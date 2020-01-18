CARROLLTON — Surrounded by family members, Janelle Maholland Hamel died from complications of pneumonia on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton,

Illinois. She is survived by one son, Reverend Robert A. Hamel (Susan) of West Covina, California;one daughter, Toni L. Carr (David) of rural Kane, Illinois; three grandchildren, Nicholas A. Hamel (Audra Yokley) of Chicago, Illinois, Charissa L. Hamel and Dorothea B. Hamel, both of Des Moines, Iowa; one great-granddaughter Catherine of Hamel of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.

Janelle was born on Jan. 7, 1933 in White Hall, Illinois, the second daughter of Dewey and Margaret Strang Maholland. She attended the Carrollton, Illinois school system and received her RN degree from Alton Memorial School of Nursing in 1955.

She pursued a career in nursing at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, Illinois, at Boyd Memorial Hospital, Carrollton and at Greene County Public Health, Greene County, Illinois.

A life-long member of Carrollton United Methodist Church, Janelle was also a member of Eastern Star, P.E.O. Sisterhood, and Home Extension. She loved to play bridge, and tend her

vegetable and flower gardens.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant Son, Michael; her husband, Robert P. Hamel; and her sister, Elaine M. Pritchett.

A visitation will be held at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral in Carrollton, funeral services will follow, and burial will take place at Carrollton City Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family requests you remember Boyd Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Illinois with your memorial gift.

Blessed are those who die in the Lord. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.