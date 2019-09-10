Janessa Williamson-Bailey

Guest Book
Service Information
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL
62010
(618)-377-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
Obituary
EAST ALTON — Janessa L. Williamson-Bailey, age 27, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 12, 1991 in Alton, Illinois the daughter of Marissa (Moore) and Mark Bailey.

Janessa enjoyed hiking, singing and reading. Her greatest joys were spending time with her son and her family.

In addition to her mother and father; she is survived by a son, Emmett Cunningham of Alton; her paternal grandmother, Nancy Bailey of Wood River, Illinois; her great-grandmother, Millie Seeger of Worden, Illinois; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Frances (Hall) Moore.

Visitation is on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. until the time of a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.

Contribuitions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
