EAST ALTON — Janessa L. Williamson-Bailey, age 27, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 12, 1991 in Alton, Illinois the daughter of Marissa (Moore) and Mark Bailey.

Janessa enjoyed hiking, singing and reading. Her greatest joys were spending time with her son and her family.

In addition to her mother and father; she is survived by a son, Emmett Cunningham of Alton; her paternal grandmother, Nancy Bailey of Wood River, Illinois; her great-grandmother, Millie Seeger of Worden, Illinois; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Frances (Hall) Moore.

Visitation is on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. until the time of a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.

Contribuitions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

