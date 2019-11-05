BLUE SPRINGS, Mississippi — Janet Faye Wirth Deckard, 74, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones.

A native of Bridgeport, she was born Dec. 15, 1944, to John Henry and Myrtle Irene Griffin Wirth. She later moved to Lawrenceville, where she worked a number of years at Delzell's Dress Shop. On May 9, 1964, she married the love of her life, Keith Edward Deckard, and together they shared two sons.

After retirement, she and her husband moved to Blue Springs to be closer to family. Janet enjoyed visiting the casinos and spending time with her family. She especially loved shopping and putting out flowers each spring with her granddaughter and watching her grandchildren play sports.

Survivors include her two sons, Brian Deckard, and his wife, Pam, of Salem, and Brett Deckard, and his wife, Leila, of Blue Springs; granddaughter, Brianne Deckard; and six grandsons, Andrew Deckard, Brandon Deckard, Curtis Deckard, Jarrod Gerstenecker, Christiaan Gerstenecker and Theodore Gerstenecker; sister, Vivian Daugherty, and her husband, Steve, of Sun Lakes, Arizona; brother, Jay "J.D." Wirth, and his wife, Robin, of Bridgeport; and, a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Keith Edward Deckard, who died Feb. 17, 2019; brother, Jerry Wirth; and two sisters, Charlotte Padgett, and her husband, Dwight, and Patsy Hays, and her husband, Gene.

There will be a private family memorial service.

Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.