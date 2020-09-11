1/1
Janet Gilworth
JERSEYVILLE — Janet G. Gilworth, 83, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born on March 4, 1937 to Lawrence & Marjorie (Harmon) Morrison on the family farm in Fieldon, Illinois.

Janet married Richard W. Gilworth on Oct. 10, 1959 at Fieldon United Church of Christ.

She was a computer operator for Laclede Steel for 46 years. Janet was a member of the Jersey County Farm Bureau Women's Committee and the Fieldon United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Richard W. Gilworth; her daughter, Kimberly (Bryan) Murray; her grandchildren, Andrew Murray and Diane (Ryan) Zelhart; her siblings, Carol (Tom) Vogel, Karen (Pat) Heitzig, and Patty (Bob) Wetzel; her sisters-in-law, Beverly Powers-Morrison and Joyce Morrison; and her brother-in-law, Gene (Joyce) Parsell.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Gary Morrison, George Morrison, Barbara Scott, Connie Parsell, and Beverly Morrison-Phillips.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Alexander Funeral Home.

Funeral will take place on Monday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at Alexander Funeral Home. Rev. Donna Pupillo will officiate the service and burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jersey County Farm Bureau or the Fieldon United Church of Christ.

Due to COVID restrictions, no more than 50 people are allowed at the funeral home at one time. Per CDC guidelines, it is recommended to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

ARRANGEMENTS BY ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
