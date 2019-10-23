ALTON — Janet Sue Woods-King born Jan. 17, 1947 in Alton Illinois, was welcomed into our Lord Jesus Christ's loving arms on Oct. 23, 2019.

Janet was very loved and will be greatly missed. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, granddaughter and friend. She grew up in Brighton IIllinois, and attended nursing school in Springfield, Illinois. Janet graduated with her Master's in nursing sciences from Washington University in St. Louis Missouri. She began her career in nursing at Alton Memorial Hospital and served the local community for 39 years as a floor nurse, ER nurse, Director of Education and CEO of Nursing. She retired at 62 and was involved in many local clubs and societies.

Janet valued education and this was reflected in her love of reading and writing. She enjoyed, cooking, playing cards, movies ,her cats and going on her Alaska adventures. Her greatest love was her family from whom she will be dearly missed.

She was proceeded in death by Ruth Lillian Hanold (mother), Pearly R Hanold Sr. (step-father), Ina B Long and Walter Long (grandparents). She is survived by Gary E King (husband), Amy Beth Whitener (daughter), Eric M Whitener (son-in-law), Paige Whitener (granddaughter), beloved siblings and their spouses Marcia Bone, Betty and Michael Roberts, Judy and Stan Hunt, Donna J Rands, and Pearly Jr. and Wreatha Hanold, as well as several neices, nephews and cousins.

Her kindness, generosity, laughter , smile and listening skills will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church in Brighton Illinois and is welcome to all family and friends that wish to come share in our farewell.