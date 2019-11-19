Janet Kinkler

Service Information
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
7456 Manchester Rd
Maplewood, MO
63143
(314)-781-1115
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist
Obituary
MAPLEWOOD — Janet Kinkler (nee Oehler) passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Robert Kinkelar for 61 years, loving mother of Richard Kinkelar and Debra (Ron) Smith, cherished grandmother of Amanda (Justin) Hamblin and Ryan (Jessica) Smith, dear great-grandma of Evalynn Jean and Penlelope Rose and dear friend to many.

She was a member of The Red Hats Society.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Luke the Evangelist with interment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. at Jay B. Smith Maplewood Chapel, 7456 Manchester.

Online tributes are at jaybsmith.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
