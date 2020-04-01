EAST ALTON — Janet Jones – Maddox, 70, passed away at 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Nov. 29, 1949, the daughter of the late Howard and Elsie (Schuetz) Manley. She married Michael Maddox on Jan. 13, 2007, in Alton, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2012.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Dana Merrill of Burlington, New Jersey; two granddaughters, Kathryn and Aeryn Merrill; a brother and sister in law, David and Cathy Manley of Bethalto, Illinois; a niece, Stephanie Leschen, a great-niece, Hannah Leschen; and a great-nephew, James Leschen.

Janet was formerly employed at K – Mart in Wood River, Illinois, as a cashier and worked in customer service. She was a member of the former Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene. She was a member of Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton.

Janet enjoyed frequenting area restaurants and she loved to go to yard sales.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Road, Alton, Illinois 62002.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.