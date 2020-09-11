Janet Maxeiner

GODFREY — Janet Lucille (Carr) Maxeiner passed away at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in her home with her family by her side.

She was born Dec. 27, 1943 to Morris and Lucille (Hicks) Carr in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

She married Gary Hendricks June 30, 1962 and had four children. She then married Herbert Maxeiner Aug. 15, 1975.

Thanks to her good friend Elinor Freeman, she became an avid and prolific gardener becoming founding members of the Mississippi Valley Garden Club. They were frequently a stop on the area flower garden tours and she was specifically fond of daylilies.

She will be missed for her spunky personality and her humor, even as her health was declining.

Surviving are a son, Christopher Hendricks of Senoia Georgia; son, Scott and Karrie (Hand) Hendricks of Godfrey Illinois; son-in-law, Chad Parish of Godfrey; and a stepson Kenneth and Julita (Mercado) Maxeiner of Lake Charles Louisiana. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Sarah Hendricks of Hogansville, Georgia; Joshua Hendricks of Grantville Georgia; Coltyn Parish of Alton; Samantha Parish of Hogansville; Luke Parish of Godfrey; Noah Parish of Godfrey; Annah Parish of Godfrey; Alex and Whitney (Ontis) Hendricks II of Kileen, Texas; Mandy and John Boyd of Huntsville, Alabama; (3 children), Kenneth and Amanda Maxeiner of Lake Charles, Louisiana;(1 child), Nicholas Maxeiner of Lake Charles; Kasey Maxeiner of Lake Charles; and Joseph Richards of Alton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert Maxeiner; a daughter, Diane Parish; a son, Dale Hendricks; a stepson, Herbert Maxeiner; and a step daughter, Melissa Maxeiner; along with her brother, John Carr.

She also leaves behind her beloved cats Chauncey and Sushi.

Per her request during COVID, there will be no public service, and in lieu of flowers she asks that you make all donations to the Community Hope Center of Cottage Hills, Illinois.

