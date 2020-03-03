SOUTH ROXANA — Janet Lee Smith, 74, passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1945, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Clarence Arthur and Hattie Urene (Brown) Smith.

Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and James Hayes of Hartford, Illinois; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert Smith of Brimington, Illinois, and Washington, Earl "Bud" and Alma Smith of South Roxana, Illinois; also many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Janet was employed for over 35 years at the Madison County Shelter Care. She was an active member of the Crosspoint Southern Baptist Church in South Roxana. She was a member of TOPS and the American Legion in South Roxana. After her retirement, she worked at Goodwill in Wood River, Illinois. She loved to cook and often made meals for her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Rose Ragsdale, Mary Gregg, and Dorothy Smith; three brothers, Chuck Smith, Norman Smith, and Marvin Smith.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of services at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.

Pastor Tony Rangel will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Crosspoint Southern Baptist Church in South Roxana and will be accepted at the funeral home.

