WOOD RIVER — Janet R. Stahlhut, 75, passed away 3:18 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Integrity Health Care of Wood River, Illinois.

Born in Edwardsville, Illinois, on March 14, 1944, she was the daughter of Albert W. and Ruth M. (Faymar) Stahlhut.

Janet read meters for Conoco-Phillips before her retirement. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and animal lover.

Surviving are a brother, Albert (Emma) Stahlhut of Edwardsville; niece, Dawn Howard; great-nephews, Michael (Caroline) Howard, Andrew Howard, and Jakob Stockman; and a great-great nephew, Matthew Howard.

Cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.