ALTON — Janet H. Wood, age 74, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born Feb. 17, 1945, in Alton, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Hembreiker) Wood. Janet had worked for International Shoe Co., Help at Home of Wood River, Illinois, and sold Avon.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Janet enjoyed watching television and was known for having a green thumb when it came to growing flowers.

She was at her happiest when she was cooking.

Janet is survived by a sister, Donna Wood, of Alton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two aunts, Gertrude Zack and Catherine Baltz; and several cousins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, Illinois, with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating.

Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or to Catholic Children's Home.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton is in charge of arrangements.

