Janet Yates

Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Obituary
ALTON — Janet G. (Maloney) Yates, 78, died at 5:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born Sept. 18, 1941 in Alton, she was the daughter of Siegel and Pauline (Davis) Maloney.

She worked as a nurse in the state of Tennessee as well as here in Alton at both OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center and St. Clare's Hospital.

Surviving are two daughters, Michelle R. "Shelley" West (Jim) of Wood River, Illinois, and Amy Yates of Bethalto, Illinois; four grandchildren, Brendon, Amanda, Andrea West and Lane Gregory; and one great-grandchild, Arianah West.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Maloney, and a son-in-law, Danny Campbell.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton.

Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to .

Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
