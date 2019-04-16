JANETTE ORBAN

BRIGHTON — Janette Orban, 81, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at home, with her children by her side.

She was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late George and Gladys (Penning) Stade.

She graduated from Alton High School and was an active member of "The Marching 100".

Janette married Kenneth Orban on Dec. 27, 1956, in Corinth, MS. He preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2012.

She was a dedicated mother and supported her husband in all his endeavors. She traveled the world with her husband, a CW 4 in the United States Army. She had a strong faith and had been a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Brighton. Janette was an avid bird watcher and animal lover. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crafts, collecting stamps, coins, and listening to music.

She is survived by three children, Terry (Wilfred) Benware of Brighton, Keith (Karolina Doroshenko) Orban of Brighton, and Debra (Kenneth) Freeman of Godfrey, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Josh (Melodye) Benware, Joshua (Anna) Fank, Traci (Joel) Bromaghim, Kyle Freeman, Benjamin (Leidy) Orban, Amy Orban, Emily (Jack) Rogers, Haley Freeman & fiancé Makali Beck, and Max Doroshenko; ten great grandchildren; one brother, James Snodgrass of Chino, California; special friends, Lana Doroshenko and Debi Otte-Orban; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family who will miss her dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores (Willis) Cushing and Helen (John) Smith.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow at Bott Cemetery, south of Brighton.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's or .

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com