JANICE BOYD

WORDEN — Janice L. Boyd, 64, of Worden, Illinois, passed away May, 6 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents William and Frieda Biggs and her brothers Gerald, Tim and Dennis Biggs. She is survived by her sister Judith Hawthorne, 3 children Jason Buettner of Sawyerville, Ilinois, Daniel Boyd of Worden and Christina Boyd of Okawville, Illinois, 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Janice was a nurse for over 40 years. She spent her life caring for many families loved ones. She was loved and well respected by all those who knew her. Per her request she wanted a Celebration of Life. It will held on Saturday, June 1 at the American Legion in Worden starting at noon.