NASHVILLE — Janice Marie Darr-Miller, age 58, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 8:12 pm, in Nashville, Tennessee, with her family by her side.

Janice was born Feb. 22, 1961 in Alton, Illinois. The daughter of Orville and Ann (Connoyer) Darr. She married John T. Miller on Dec. 17, 2010.

She loved gardening, being outdoors and was a very caring and giving person.

Janice is survived by her sister, Becky (Kirk) Brandenberger; brother, Jeff (Tammy) Darr; brother, Orville (Sue) Darr; brother, David and Deborah (Sam) Darr; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved very much; as well as her beloved dog, Sassy.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her father and mother, Orville and Ann (Connoyer) Darr.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Father Tom Liebler will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's

