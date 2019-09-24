GODFREY — Janice Josephine (Catt) Gaddis, 93, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Sept. 22, 2019 at the United Methodist Village. Born April 19, 1926 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Orville S. and Lillian H. (Wagner) Catt. She graduated in 1944 from Alton High School, and in 1946 from Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia.

In addition to raising her children, her life as a homemaker was divided among various interests. She had a voracious appetite for learning, spending countless hours reading, often the dictionary which saturated both her love for learning about things, and for words themselves.

She loved nature and animals, and volunteered at the 5A's for a time during its inception. She played in bridge clubs, volunteered at the former Arms of Love and worked in Prison Ministry. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Attending church and Bible studies were always a priority.

One of her greatest passions which she took up in her early 40s was walking, a hobby she kept up until failing eyesight caused her to stop after 32 years. A conservative estimate has logged her at 8300 miles!

And while all these things gave her joy, what gave her peace and contentment was simply sitting outside with a cup of hot tea, enjoying the world around her.

She is survived by a son, Theodore (Lucette) of Springfield, Illinois; two daughters, Moreland Gaddis of Alton and Beth (Charlie) Heintz of Alton; three grandchildren, Gregory, Bradley, and Andrew Heintz, all of Alton; and a sister-in-law, Ginny Bradstreet of Rochester, New York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and Theodore, a sister-in-law, Violet "Vy", and an infant grandson.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Tom Olney will officiate. A private ceremony will be held at a later date for the scattering of her ashes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.