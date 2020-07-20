Janice Harbison

EDWARDSVILLE — Janice Lee Harbison, age 68, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Edwardsville Care Center.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1952 in Highland, Illinois, the daughter of the late Frederick and Gladys (Nieweg) Wiehe.

She grew up in Hamel, Illinois, and was a graduate of Edwardsville High School Class of 1970. She attended college at Greenville University and received her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work.

Janice married Frank Harbison on Sept. 21, 1979 at Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville.

Besides her husband; Janice is survived by one daughter, Lisa Bolsen and her husband, Derek, of Pawnee, Illinois; one granddaughter, Emma Bolsen and one grandson, Clayton Bolsen both of Pawnee; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Witcher of Collinsville, Illinois, and Caroline Stites of Huachuca City, Arizona; two brothers-in-law, Danny Harbison and wife, Cassie, of Edwardsville and Andy Andrews of Durango, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents.

She was the activity director at Anna Henry Nursing Home in Edwardsville and a YMCA Preschool teacher. She also worked for a time at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, Illinois, and University Care Center in Edwardsville.

She was a member at Immanuel Church of Christ in Hamel. Janice enjoyed making ceramics and attending craft fairs to sell her works and attending horse shows with her daughter. She also loved her many dogs throughout the years.

Janice was cremated according to her wishes.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dana Schindler presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.