JANICE KESSINGER

BRIGHTON — Janice Rae Kessinger, 57, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 2:23 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Jan was born on Oct. 25, 1961, in Carlinville, Illinois. She was the daughter of J. Darrell and Betty (Morgan) Molen.

On May 22, 1981, Jan married Brent Lee Kessinger in Alton, Illinois. He survives.

For 32 years, Jan worked as a teacher's aide in the Southwestern Community School District.

She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. She loved being with her granddaughter, Harper, and providing meals for people in need. Jan was a very giving person with a strong faith and loving heart.

In addition to her husband, Brent, survivors include her father, J. Darrell Molen of Brighton; two sons and their wives, Nick and Rachel Kessinger of Brighton, Conner and Samantha Kessinger of Brighton; one granddaughter, Harper Kessinger; two sisters and their husbands, Candy and Rich Stuckey, Darla and Chad Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; sister in law, Debbie Kessinger; and her mother and father in law, Vernon and Ruth Kessinger.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the funeral home, with Pastor Stan Hunt, officiating.

Burial will follow in Brighton City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Southwestern School Foundation or 5A's in Alton.

