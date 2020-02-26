GODFREY — The Lord called and Janice C. (Jun) Mueller answered on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Her family was with her as she headed for eternal rest in Heaven.

Janice was born July 25, 1935, the first child of Marguerite (Rummenie) and Louis G. Jun.

Janice's formation included St. Mary's Grade School in Alton, Illinois, Marquette High School in Alton, and Fontbonne College in St. Louis, Missouri. Before marriage, Janice worked at Broadway Cadillac, Midwest Loans, Wedge Bank, Alton Box Board, Monticello College, and Alton Savings and Loan. After marrying Earl E. Mueller in Alton in 1958, Janice focused on her family.

Janice fervently loved her children and their spouses, her grandchildren and their spouses, and her great-grandchildren.

Janice's surviving legacy includes Doug Mueller and wife, Betty of Godfrey, Illinois; Mike Mueller of Alton; Steve Mueller of Alton; Vicki Grover and husband, Jim of Godfrey; Dan Mueller of Alton; Missy Houk and husband, SMSgt Jess, USAF, retired, of Spanaway, Washington.

Janice's grandchildren include Tim Mueller and wife Katie; Nick Mueller and wife Amanda; Elizabeth Spanton and husband Derek; Chrissy Bailey and husband Grant; Edward Mueller and his fiancé Jessica Pape; Raymond Mueller, Robert Mueller, Ashlin Grover, Matthew Mueller, Jeremy Grover, Alysse Houk, and Rylee Houk; seven great-grandchildren, Colin, Cordelia, Brock, Anna, Aurora, Christopher, and Ryan; her brother Jim Jun and wife Sandy of Lincoln, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Doris Krotz of Jerseyville, Illinois; and Marie Blackorby of Jerseyville; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her father (1974), and her mother (1987); her daughter and second child, Lisa Ann Mueller (1985), and husband Earl (1993).

During her life Janice participated in Phi Tau Omega, St. Mary's Church Golden Age Society as Treasurer, and Knights of Columbus #460 Ladies Auxiliary as President and Treasurer.

Janice enjoyed travelling after her children reached adulthood. Janice was proud of having three generations of family attend Marquette Catholic High School.

Celebration of Janice's life will be held at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey on Friday, Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitation will continue Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Alton, followed by Mass at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary's School or Church in Alton, Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, or masses.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.