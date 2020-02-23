ALTON — Janis Manns, age 65, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton with her family by her side.

Janis was born on Jan. 25, 1955 in Alton, the daughter of Harold and Bernadine (Henkhaus) Bierbaum. She married Dennis F. Manns on Oct. 12, 1974 at St. Mathew's Catholic Church in Alton and he preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2018.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton and enjoyed helping the public by working at Catholic Charities.

Janis is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Douglas Manns of Alton and Scott (Laura) Manns of Bethalto; daughter-in-law, Chrisi McNamee; mother-in-law, Helen (Davis) Manns Rodden of Alton; eigth grandchildren, Cayla, Emma, Joslyn, Colette, Alena, Jonathan, Luke and Jacob Manns; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann (Andy) Bensman of Fosterburg, Kay (James) Gross of Godfrey; a sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Scotty (Robert) Scott of Alton; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, James Bierbaum; a sister-in-law, Sandra Reese; and a niece, Barbara Griffin.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. John Luong OMV celebrant.

Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Madison County Catholic Charities Food Pantry.