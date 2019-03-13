JASON GRUMMEL

CARROLLTON — Jason Lee Grummel, 39, of Carrollton, Illinois, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Pasavant Memorial Hospital. He was born March 15, 1979, in Carrollton, the son of James and Mary Garrison Grummel of Carrollton.

Also surviving are a brother, Nicholas Grummel of Carrollton; several aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leroy and Zelma Garrison; and his paternal grandparents, Leo and Shirley Grummel.

Jason enjoyed sitting on the porch and watching traffic, watching trains, riding in the golf cart, and fishing. Jason liked everyone he met and enjoyed talking to people.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the St. John's Evangelist Church in Carrollton, with burial following at the St. John's Cemetery. The Family will meet friends from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the church on Friday. Memorials are suggested to the St. John's Evangelist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.