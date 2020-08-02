1/
Jason Rhodes
1974 - 2020
COTTAGE HILLS — Jason Thomas Rhodes, 45, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Born Aug. 3, 1974 in Alton, he was the son of Patricia (Terpening) Rhodes and Thomas Rhodes.

Jason had worked for Sanders Waste Systems and in construction. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and listening to music, particularly classic rock. His favorite activity was time with his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his mother, Patricia Rhodes and his sister, Angela Rhodes, both of Cottage Hills; nieces and nephews, D.J. Vinyard, Tabitha (Robert) Butler, Brandon Wilson, Michael Vinyard, and April Wooten; seven great-nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. until services begin at noon at Paynic Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
