EAST ALTON — Javada V. Eaker, 78, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1940, in Bollinger County, Missouri, the daughter of the late Robert and Mabel (Harrison) Eaker. She married Orin Timlin and he survives.

Other survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: John and Debbie Leverett of East Alton, Illinois, and Rick and Justine Leverett of Alton, Ilinois; nine grandchildren and their spouses: Amber and Scott Mueller of Georgia, Christy and Chris Garrison of East Alton, Chris Brown of Alton, Bryan Vaughn of East Alton, Greg and Jessica Vaughn of Fosterburg, Terry Leverett of Bunker Hill, Illinois Pauletta Kendig of East Alton, Savannah and David Loeffen of South Roxana, KJ and Krystle Leverett of Cottage Hills, Illinois; 31 great grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Christy, and two brothers.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Cato Hill Cemetery in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.