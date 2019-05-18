JAYNE SMITH

ALTON — Jayne E. Smith, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born July 21, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Lester W. Josephine (Stafford) Egelhoff. She married Michael Smith on June 10, 1975 in Jerseyville, Illinois and he survives.

Jayne graduated Southwestern High School in 1974. She worked as a Home Health Aide with Help at Home. Jayne enjoyed quilting, embroidery, and working with her hands. She was an avid gardener, and loved canning and cooking. Jayne sewed clothing for herself and many others.

In addition to her husband, Michael; she is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Glenda and Harold Lopez of Jerseyville, Lester Egelhoff Jr. of West Virginia, John and Diana Egelhoff of Eldred, Jill and Robert Snyder of Jerseyville, and Shawn Egelhoff of Hartford; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father; a daughter, LeaAnne; a son, Michael; twin sons in infancy; two sisters, Donna Jene Egelhoff and Penny Jo Bray; and a brother, mark David Egelhoff.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Her ashes will be buried at Rosedale Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois in in charge of arrangements.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .