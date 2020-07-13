ALTON — Jean E. Aton, age 77, our Mamoo, Grandma, MeeMaw, MawMaw, and Grammy; passed away after an extended battle with cancer on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

She was born Feb. 19, 1943, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Arthur S. Hicks and LaVerna (Deahl) Hicks.

She married John (Jack) Clayton Sr. on June 1, 1962 and had four children. She married Dr. Guy Aton on May 17, 1997 and blended their families.

Jeanne was an amazing person, mother and grandmother. Along with spending time with her family and grandchildren, she loved traveling with her husband and meeting the family every year for the "Weekend in the Woods". Jeanne also enjoyed spending her retired years gardening, reading, arts & crafts and cooking.

Jeanne became a Beautician following her graduation from Alton Sr. High School in 1961. She was a stay at home mom until 1977 when she started working as a Bank Teller and retired as a Bank Officer in 1997.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Jacki Clayton, Jennifer Clayton, Jason (Betsy) Clayton, Eric (Sheila) Aton, Jennifer (Vincent) Cuenca, Rachel (Aaron) Heneghan, and Sarah (Jason) Wade; 13 grandchildren, J.D., Katelyn, Douglas, Jackson, Clare, Molly, Elaine, Michael, Grace, Caleb, Cassidy, Elliot and Liam; a sister, Patricia-Hicks (Bob) Alexander; a sister-in-law, Shirley (David) Level; a special friend, Faye Schrumpf; along with many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Friends; and her companion dogs, Beau & Laci.

Along with her daughters; her sister and niece, Tina (Josh) Troeckler were an integral part of taking care of her in her final days.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy; a son, John David (JD) Clayton Jr.; her parents; two brothers, Arthur S. Hicks Jr. & Bill Hicks; and a sister, Lucille Wille Higgins.

Due to Covid-19 the family has decided to hold a Celebration of Life for Jeanne at a later date when it is safer to gather. Please pray for the family in this time of loss.

Memorials may be made to 5A's.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.