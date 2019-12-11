JERSEYVILLE — Lois Jean Eads, 81, died suddenly at 8:43 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on Sept. 15, 1938, and was one of five children born to John B. and Anna Dolores Wyrostek.

Jean graduated in 1956 from East St. Louis Senior High School, and obtained her BS in Physical Education from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She then pursued her Masters in Library Science from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, in addition to a Specialist Degree in Administrative Education.

She began her professional career with the Jersey Community Unit 100 School District, where she served as a Physical Education teacher her entire career, retiring in 1994.

Jean was a supportive and caring Mom and Grandma. She seldom missed an opportunity to attend any of their activities. She was a devout Christian her entire life was currently a member of the Crossroads Community Church in Brighton, Illinois, and devoted much time and energy to various missions.

Surviving are her two children and their spouses, Allison and Richard Gosda of Hickory, North Carolina, and, Andrew and Delsie Eads of Jerseyville, Illinois; four grandchildren, Joel Gosda and Luke Gosda both of Hickory, and Maura Eads and Jaren Eads both of Jerseyville; a sister and brother in-law, Anna and Charlie Van DeVusse of Dunnellon, Florida; two brothers and sisters in-law, John and Emma Jean Wyrostek of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Tom and Sue Wyrostek of Granite City, Illinois; also a brother in-law, Robert Petersen of Edwardsville, Illinois.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary E. Petersen.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville; her pastor, Rev. Stan Hunt will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In recognition for giving nature, memorials may be given to Samaritan's Purse.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.