BETHALTO — Jean Greer, 85, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at her residence in Riverton, Utah.

She was born on July 27, 1933 in Litchfield, Illinois. She grew up in Bethalto, the daughter of Edward and Marie (Lowe) Brinkman. She married Donald L. Greer, he passed away on May 7, 2006.

Jean was employed at H & R Block as a receptionist for 10 years. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. She enjoyed Scrabble, decorating, sewing and crafts, especially making cards. She was a Stampin' Up distributor for many years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Joni (Frederick) Dressen of Riverton, Utah; six grandchildren, Jennie Greer, Trisha (Thomas) Verstappen, Laura (Charles) Hall, Gregory (Kumiko) Dressen, Paul (Karla) Dressen and Jill (Alfonso) Delgado; and eight great-grandchildren, Amber Hall, Katy Hall, Eden Hall, Heidi Hall, Ava Verstappen, Zoe Verstappen, Gabrielle Verstappen, Kayla Dressen, Jade Dressen, Sophia Dressen and Parker Dressen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Marie Brinkman; her husband, Donald Lee Greer; and her son, Donald Edward Greer.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Mass will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, Illinois, with Fr. Tom Liebler officiating. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto.

