LANE
DORCHESTER — Jean M. Lane, 99, of Dorchester, Illinois, died at 10:06 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Heritage Health of Gillespie, Illinoius. Friends may call on Thursday, April 18 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, Illinois from 10 a.m. until 11 am. Funeral services are Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Heritage Health Activity Fund. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.