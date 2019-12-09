ALTON — Jean Marie Swarringin, 74, passed away 8:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at her residence.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sept. 22, 1945, she was the daughter of Michael and Wanda (Edwards) Sexton.

Jean had worked as a cook at Mid-Town Restaurant before retiring.

Surviving are three sons, David (Charlotte) Swarringin of Wood River, Illinois, Michael (Rebecca) Swarringin of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Frank Swarringin of East Alton, Illinois; three daughters, Karen (Mark) Hartley of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Kathy Dexter of Alton, and Wanda (Steve) Hulett of Wood River; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, Frank (Val) Sexton of Victorville, California, Johnny (Renee) Sexton of St. Charles, Missouri; sister, Debbie (Ray) Goode of Missouri; and brother-in-law, Bill Steele of Texas.

Preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters, Glenda Steele and Brenda Goodwin.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.