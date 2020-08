GRANITE CITY — Jeanette M. Singleton, 79, of Granite City, died at 9:14 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

A private graveside service is set Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon. Irwin Chapel of Granite City, www.irwin.chpel, is handling arrangements.