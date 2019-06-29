BRIGHTON — Jeanne M. Springman, 87, died at 6:23 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home in Brighton surrounded by family.

Born June 1, 1932, she was the daughter of Eugene and Rosemary (McCormick) Long. She graduated from Marquette High School in 1950 and then received her nursing education through St. Joseph's Hospital. On November 20, 1954, she married Thomas E. Springman at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. As a registered nurse, she worked at St. Joseph's Hospital and Dr. Michael Mitchell's office.

In the summer of 1970, Tom and Jeanne moved their family from Alton to the country in Brighton to operate Oak Rest Campground. After all her children were raised, she worked many years alongside Tom at Springman Lumber Company.

Surviving are seven children, Thomas "TJ" Springman (Judy) of Brighton, Michael Springman (Sue) of Brighton, Patrick Springman (Kathy) of Brighton, Ann Hunter (John) of Jerseyville, Mary Beilsmith (Tony) of Brighton, Catherine Kasting (Chuck) of Brighton, Nancy McAfee (Brent) of Brighton, 11 grandchildren, Marie Shultz (Jamie) of Godfrey, Erin McAfee (Ryan Portugal) of Staunton, Patrick Springman (Callie) of Jerseyville, Matthew Springman (Merideth) of Brighton, Kathleen Dunham (Travis) of Brighton, Laura Branham (Mike) of Alton, Jacob Springman (Amber) of Troy, IL, Emily McAfee of Enfield, IL, Ryan Kasting of Brighton, Christopher Springman (Sami Wheatley) of Alton, Daniel Kasting of Denver, CO, eight great grandchildren, Logan Branham of Alton, Thor and Axel Springman of Brighton, Kailey McAfee, Eli and Sam Dunham all of Brighton, Owen and Makenna Springman of Jerseyville, two brothers, Joe Long (Nancy) of Rockford, IL, and Jim Long of Alton, a sister, Mary DeFrates of Oviedo, FL, a brother-in-law, David Chester of Houston, TX, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Springman, a brother and sister-in-law, John and Helen Long, a sister, Kate Chester, a brother-in-law, Don DeFrates and a sister-in-law, Ronda Long.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jason Stone and Father Jeremy Paulin will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Jerseyville Ambulance, BJC Hospice or the Brighton Fire Department. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.