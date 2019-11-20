WOOD RIVER — Jeanne M. Lynch, 91, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton, Illinois, with family by her side.

Born Sept. 2, 1928 in Alton, to her parents Dr. Leo Henry Konzen and Minnie "Edith" (White) Konzen.

Jeanne worked in the Human Resources Department at Alton Memorial Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 2004.

She was very involved in her church at Holy Angels Parish (St. Bernard) in Wood River, Illinois. She would take communion to nursing homes and those who are unable to receive. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Anthony's Hospital. She was also an avid supporter of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Jeanne had a beautiful and caring heart that touched many lives. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by two sons, Shawn Lynch of Wood River, Illinois, Patrick (Luda) Lynch of Morris, Illinois; a daughter, Mary (Ken) Buttry of Alton; nine grandkids; 10 great grandkids; a brother, Leo (Pat) Konzen of Granite City, Illinois; a sister, Lucille Friederich of Edwardsville; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Friederich of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joseph Lynch; and a sister, Carmelita Friederich.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made for Masses.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.