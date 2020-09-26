Jeanne Oberbeck

BETHALTO — Jeanne M. Oberbeck, 68, passed away 9:51 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Evelyn's House in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Aug. 27, 1952 in Wood River, Illinois, she was the daughter of Lyman R. "Mac" and Julia M. (Grange) McNabney.

Jeanne had worked as a Secretary for Traveler's Insurance in St. Louis, Parking Services at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, Secretary for Brighton Painting, and cashier for Walmart.

On June 3, 1972 at the South Roxana, Illinois, United Methodist Church, she married Dennis Oberbeck. He died Aug. 14, 1992.

Surviving are a son, Zack Oberbeck of Bethalto, Illinois; grandson, Aiden Oberbeck; brother, Bob McNabney of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; and sisters, Julia (John) Chaney of Bunker Hill, Illinois, and Peggy (Jim) Joyner of Affton, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.