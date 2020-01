DOW – Jeannette Estelle Schuh, 87, mother of Eugene and the late Karen (Schuh) Thomas, died at 7:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Burial will follow at the Elsah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the .