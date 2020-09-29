1/1
Jeannette Schulz
GODFREY — Jeannette I Meier Schulz, 79, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.

She was born on Aug. 11, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late William and Gladys (Pierce) Meier.

Jeannette retired from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, where she was employed as a nurse. She took great pride in her garden and was a talented seamstress and quilter.

Jeannette is survived by two daughters, Kirstin (Mark) of Godfrey and Becky of Alton, Illinois; a brother, William Meier of Genoa; a sister, Alberta (Jim) Costanzo of Albuquerque; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Mulkeytown Cemetery in Mulkeytown, Illinois.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, social distancing, occupancy, and mask wearing guidelines will be followed as mandated by the CDC.

Memorials may be made to the 5A's.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
