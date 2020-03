BUNKER HILL — Jeffrey N. Bond, 50, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died in Alton, Illinois, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

The memorial is Saturday, March 7, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, from 3 p.m until 5 p.m., the service follows at 5 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to his son, The Jeffrey Bond Memorial.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.