ALTON — Jeffery L. Boyd, 68, passed away 9:40 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Integrity of Alton.

He was born on March 30, 1952 in Alton, a son of Robert G. and Betty (Gillson) Boyd.

Jeffery attended Lewis and Clark Community College and SIU Edwardsville and graduated with a bachelor's degree. In his early working years, he was a manager of the Boyd Sandwich Shop. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed golfing and bowling. His later career was as a Cost Analyst at McDonnell Douglas, until his future plans were cut short due to an accident in June of 1983.

Jeffery is survived by his mother, Betty Boyd of Bethalto, IL; a brother, Robert "Kelly" Boyd (Monica) of Fort Meyers, FL; a sister, Julie Boyd of Perry, GA; 7 nieces and nephews, Ezra Boyd (Jamie), Kevin Boyd, Katie Palmquist (Jordan), James Ayres III, Stephanie Copley, Benjamin Copley, and Zachary Copley; along with several very supportive cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; and two cousins, Joe Ringo and Bob Gillson

Cremation rites will be accorded. No services are scheduled at this time and a family gathering will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Head Injury Association.

