KAMPSVILLE — Jeffrey R. Brangenberg, 53, of Kampsville, passed away Saturday morning June 8, 2019.

Jeff was born July 13, 1965 in Jerseyville, Illinois, to Evah Jane (Nevius) Powell and the late Lindell Brangenberg and Carol Brangenberg. He married Diane (Swan) Brangenberg on July 29, 2017 in Kampsville; she survives.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Kampsville. He was an avid duck hunter at Fuller Lake and he loved mushroom hunting in the spring. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by seven children, Lindell (Elizabeth) Brangenberg, Kyle (Lindsey) Halsey, Valerie Brangenberg, Lindsey (Andrew) Taul, Kristen (Bobby) Cochran, Stephani (Ryan) Steffen, and Samantha (Dre) Angelo; nine grandkids, Reagan, Hayden, and Ren Taul, Carson and Chloe Angelo, Jaden, Gavin, and Liam Herter, Dexter Steffen and due to arrive in July baby Steffen; numerous nieces and nephews; brother Lynn (Katrina) Brangenberg; and special uncle, David (Sharon) Nevius.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Lindell Brangenberg; brother, David Brangenberg; and his grandparents, Joe and Mable Brangenberg and Vail and Helen Nevius.

Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home with burial to follow at Summit Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Disabled Outdoor Adventures.