ALTON — Jeffrey "Jeff" Gegg, 50, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 7:11 a.m. at his home.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1970 to Virgil and Sharon Gould Gegg.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching football, and loved animals.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Gegg of Alton; a brother, Tony Gegg of Alton; a step-brother, Sam Crappo of St. Louis, Missouri; a step-sister, Carol Gegg of St. Charles, Missouri; two aunts, Debbie Cline (Lonnie) of Godfrey, Illinois, and Cindy Gould of Louisiana; and his cat, Jackson.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Virgil; a brother, Mike Gegg; an aunt, Deanna Harmon; an uncle, James Gould; and both of his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Per his wishes Jeffrey was cremated and a memorial service will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to 5A's Animal Shelter.

