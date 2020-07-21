1/1
Jeffrey Gegg
1970 - 2020
ALTON — Jeffrey "Jeff" Gegg, 50, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 7:11 a.m. at his home.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1970 to Virgil and Sharon Gould Gegg.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching football, and loved animals.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Gegg of Alton; a brother, Tony Gegg of Alton; a step-brother, Sam Crappo of St. Louis, Missouri; a step-sister, Carol Gegg of St. Charles, Missouri; two aunts, Debbie Cline (Lonnie) of Godfrey, Illinois, and Cindy Gould of Louisiana; and his cat, Jackson.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Virgil; a brother, Mike Gegg; an aunt, Deanna Harmon; an uncle, James Gould; and both of his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Per his wishes Jeffrey was cremated and a memorial service will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to 5A's Animal Shelter.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
