Jeffrey Jackson
ALTON — Jeffrey A. Jackson, 63, died unexpectedly Aug. 6 at Saint Anthony's Health Center.

Jeff was a graduate of Alton High School class of 1976.

Jeff loved music and played guitar. He also had a love of cars and hot rods that he shared long distance with his nephew David Jackson, of Duluth, Minnesota.

Jeff was the seventh of eight children born to Orville and Bernice Jackson. He is survived by his namesake son, Jeffrey A. Jackson Jr., and fiancée Chelsea Huggins. Also surviving are five sisters, Janet (Bill) Steinbrueck, Carol Cannavan, Barb Buckshot, Gail Woolverton and Claire Jackson. There are numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Jeff in death were his parents and brothers, Steven and Nathan, with whom he shared a birthday of Aug. 27.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Jeffrey was an organ donor.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
